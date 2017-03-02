Teen swim coach charged for inappropriately touching 9-year-old

Swimming pool from underwater. (Photo: LeventKonuk, LeventKonuk)

WOODBRIDGE, VA. (WUSA9) - A 15-year-old assistant swim coach was arrested after he allegedly inappropriately touched a young girl during swim practice, Prince William County police said.

On February 26, police began an investigation into an alleged sexual assault at the Kids Choice Sport and Fun Center on Sport and Health Drive in Woodbridge, Va. Police learned that an assistant swim coach, from an outside organization, touched the nine-year-old girl inappropriately during swim practice.

The teen was arrested and charged with aggravated sexual battery and object sexual penetration. He is currently being held at the Juvenile Detention Center.

