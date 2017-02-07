Teen charged for multiple armed robberies

. (Photo: KING 5 News)

WASHINGTON (WUSA9) - A 17-year-old male has been arrested for committing several armed robberies and one armed burglary in D.C., according to the Metropolitan Police Department.

Each incident involved either a cell phone or another electronic item being sold using the “Offer Up” application. The suspect arranged to meet with his victims at specific times and locations, where he would then brandish a handgun and demand the victim to relinquish his or her property. The suspect fled on foot after each robberies and the one burglary incident.

The first armed robbery occurred on Friday, Jan. 20, 2017 at approximately 7:00 p.m. in the 300 block of Taylor Street, NE. The second armed robbery happened on Saturday, Feb. 4, 2017, at approximately 2:30 p.m. in the 400 block of Taylor Street, NE. The armed burglary happened on Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017 at approximately 12:00 p.m. at the victim’s home in the 600 block of Riggs Road, NE. The third armed robbery happened on Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017, at approximately 3:50 p.m. in the 200 block of Farragut Street, NW.

The suspect was charged with three counts of armed robbery and one count of armed burglary. He was also charged with carrying a pistol without a license within a gun free zone, having an unregistered firearm, having an unregistered ammunition, possession of a large capacity ammunition feeding device, assault on a police officer while armed and receiving stolen property.

