Teen carjacker panics, hits MPD cruiser & fire truck with stolen car

WASHINGTON (WUSA9) - A teen carjacker panicked and hit an MPD cruiser and fire truck with a stolen car while trying to flee late Thursday night, Metropolitan police said.

Police stated an armed carjacking happened around 10:38 p.m. in the 900 block of N St. NW.

The 2012 black Honda Accord was found around midnight in the 3400 block of 22nd St. in Southeast, D.C., authorities said.

The suspect saw an MPD cruiser and fire truck in the area responding to another call and apparently panicked. Police said the male teenager ended up crashing into the MPD cruiser and the fire truck while he was trying to get away.

Nobody was hurt in the incident.

The teenager was arrested at the scene, according to police.

© 2018 WUSA-TV