Target in Bethesda hiring 75 team members

WASHINGTON (WUSA9) - Target's new store in Bethesda, Md. will be hiring about 75 new employees in time for its opening in April 2017.

Target announced that store leaders will conduct pre-scheduled interviews and that interested candidates are encouraged to visit Target.com/careers to apply in advance.

The new Target located at the Shops of Wisconsin at 6831 Wisconsin Avenue, will be Target's 67th store in the DC area including Baltimore.

“Washington, D.C. is a priority market for Target, so we’re excited to build a talented team as we prepare for the April opening of Target’s flexible-format store in Bethesda,” said Diana Keeler, store team leader, Target. “We look forward to serving guests in Bethesda with Target’s convenient store location and being part of the community with the addition of nearly 75 new jobs



Target’s job fairs will be held Feb. 7 – 8, 9 a.m. – 4 p.m. each day at Bethesda Hilton Garden Inn. 7301 Waverly Street, Bethesda, MD 20814.

