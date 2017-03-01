Police: Woman leaves baby, puppy alone in car while performing sex acts

(Photo: Takoma Park Police Dept.)

TAKOMA PARK, MD (WUSA9) - A woman left a baby and a puppy alone in a car while she earned money as a prostitute, the Takoma Park Police chief said Wednesday.

Officers first responded to the 1200 block of Myrtle Avenue on Tuesday when someone complained about an 18-month-old being alone in a vehicle. The car was left running for about an hour. There was also an eight-week-old puppy inside.

While officers were investigating, Danielle Parnell, of no fixed address, came outside and indicated she was in an apartment performing sexual acts for money.

The 24-year-old was taken into custody. She’s charged with child neglect, child abuse, and prostitution.

The 18-month-old child is in the custody of Child Protective Services and the puppy was immediately adopted.

