Police warn Silver Spring residents after shooting on Red Line

TAKOMA PARK, MD (WUSA9) - Police want Metro riders and residents in Silver Spring, MD to be on the lookout for three suspects.

Metro Transit Police released their photos saying the three men are persons of interest in a shooting that occurred on a Red Line train headed towards D.C. just before 3 p.m. Sunday.

Takoma update: LOOKOUT for 3 individuals considered persons of interest. Poss armed/dangerous. Call 911 or 202-962-2121 w/info. #wmata pic.twitter.com/qlQesXZIFo — Metro Transit Police (@MetroTransitPD) August 6, 2017

The shooting happened as the train was approaching the Takoma Station. That’s where the victim got out and was able to get help.

Once the train stopped, a Metro Transit Police Spokesperson says the three persons of interest got off the southbound train, jumped onto an opposite Red Line train headed back north and excited at the Silver Spring Metro Station.

The suspects are believed to be armed and dangerous. Anyone who spots them should call 911 immediately.



The investigation on the stopped-train then caused single-tracking on the Red Line for multiple hours.

Dan Stessel with Metro Transit Police says the victim is a teenage male who was shot in the abdomen. Stessel says the teen was conscious and talking when they rushed him to the hospital.



He also expressed surprise and called the shooting “brazen.” We’re told police are processing images from several cameras aboard the 7,000-series train the shooting occurred on.

