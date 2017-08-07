Penny for your thoughts: Is Metro safe or dangerous?

TAKOMA PARK, MD (WUSA9) - On Sunday afternoon, a 14-year-old boy was shot on a Red Line train near the Takoma Park Metro station.

So, WUSA9 wanted to know riders’ thoughts on riding the Metro. We asked riders to take a penny and place it either in a jar marked “SAFE” or a jar marked “DANGEROUS.”

About 70 percent told said they felt safe, while 30 percent said riding the Metro rails was dangerous.

Between Metro Transit Police and special officers, there are a total of 554 officers assigned to Metro stations. Last year, more than 600,000 folks rode the Metro daily. That comes out to 1,153 riders to each officer.

Metro Transit Police has been busy this year. They've made almost 2,000 arrests and responded to almost 50,000 calls for service.

