MISSING: 13-year-old Takoma Park girl

(Photo: Takoma Park Police Department)

TAKOMA PARK, MD (WUSA9) - Police need the public’s help finding a missing Takoma Park teenager, who was last seen by her mother on May 2.

Mirella Anaya-Aguilar, 13, was last seen in the 7600 block of Hammond Avenue in Takoma Park, Maryland.

She is described as a Hispanic female with light complexion, about 5’3” tall, 140 pounds with hazel eyes and long brown hair. Police do not know what she was wearing at the time of her disappearance

