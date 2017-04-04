Md. woman picks NCAA champion, Final Four correctly

TAKOMA PARK, MD - How typical - the person who hasn’t watched basketball all season would be the person who not only picks the final four correctly, but also the NCAA Tournament champion.

That’s exactly the case for Joy Gerdy-Zogby of Takoma Park, Maryland.

She is one of the few in the entire country to pick the correct Final Four - North Carolina, Oregon, Gonzaga and South Carolina.

Don’t worry she didn’t break down any statistics or watch old games! She actually made her selection by picking the schools that her family members or friends attended.

For instance, her brother went to University of South Carolina and her close friends studied at Oregon and North Carolina.

We don’t know about you, but we think she may be some sort of psychic!

