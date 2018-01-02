Man wanted after attempting to abduct 8-year-old girl

Police Lights (Photo: WUSA)

TAKOMA PARK, MD. (WUSA9) - Police are searching for a man they say tried to abduct an 8-year-old girl Tuesday in Takoma Park, Md.

According to police, the attempted abduction happened on Elm/Pine Avenue. The suspect was last seen driving a gray minivan with damage to the side of the car towards JNA School.

Attempt abduction of 8 yo female Elm/Pine Ave. Suspect driving gray minivan w/damage to rear. Suspect described as possible light brown male w/hazel eyes, black knit hat & black sweatshirt. Last seen on Elm Ave driving towards JNA School. Any info pls call 301-270-1100 pic.twitter.com/64z8awSkvT — Takoma Park Police (@TakomaParkPD) January 2, 2018

Police described the suspect as a possible light brown male, with hazel eyes, black knit hat and black sweatshirt. Police said the passenger in the car has flower tattoo on his left hand and pimple near his left eye. He was seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt with a white stripe, light-faded black sweatpants with holes in them and had a "hoop" nose ring.

Police think they car may have been a Chrysler Pacifica style van with possible DC tags.

Anyone with information is asked to call 301-270-1100.



Takoma Park Residents: If you live on Elm Ave or Pine Ave and have security cameras outside your home, please contact us at 301-270-1100 to assist with an attempt child abduction this morning. pic.twitter.com/U3ED8QMT9h — Takoma Park Police (@TakomaParkPD) January 2, 2018

© 2018 WUSA-TV