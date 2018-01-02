WUSA
Close
Weather Alert 3 weather alerts
Close

Man wanted after attempting to abduct 8-year-old girl

Hawa Konte, WUSA 11:10 AM. EST January 02, 2018

TAKOMA PARK, MD. (WUSA9) - Police are searching for a man they say tried to abduct an 8-year-old girl Tuesday in Takoma Park, Md. 

According to police, the attempted abduction happened on Elm/Pine Avenue. The suspect was last seen driving a gray minivan with damage to the side of the car towards JNA School. 

Police described the suspect as a possible light brown male, with hazel eyes, black knit hat and black sweatshirt. Police said the passenger in the car has flower tattoo on his left hand and pimple near his left eye. He was seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt with a white stripe, light-faded black sweatpants with holes in them and had a "hoop" nose ring.  

Police think they car may have been a Chrysler Pacifica style van with possible DC tags.

Anyone with information is asked to call 301-270-1100.
 

© 2018 WUSA-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories