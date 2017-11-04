DC brothers donate 150 pounds candy for charity

TAKOMA PARK, MD (WUSA9) - Two D.C. brothers donated 150 pounds of candy Saturday morning in a Halloween challenge against a local dentistry.

Kool Smiles hosts a candy challenge called "Operation Troop Treats", which encouraged children to bring in their Halloween candy in exchange for a toy.

This year 9-year-old Eli and 10-year-old Jonah Zucker took the challenge a step further. Instead of a toy, they asked the local business to donate two dollars for each pound of candy they brought in and the proceeds would go to hurricane relief efforts and U.S. Troops.

The challenge inspired the boys to organized a candy drive in their neighborhood.

And now the boys will be able to donate the money to two of their favorite charities.

