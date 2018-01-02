8-year-old girl reports attempted abduction by 2 men in Takoma Park

TAKOMA PARK, MD (WUSA9) - She was waiting for her dad to take her to school Tuesday morning. That’s when a young girl says two men tried to abduct her in Takoma Park, Md.

Police are still looking for the two suspects and their minivan. They're also searching for any surveillance videos and witnesses.

It reportedly happened in just minutes, between 9:05 and 9:10 a.m. The 8-year-old girl is OK and she’s getting "props" from adults in the area.

Rani Parker is a long-time neighbor. She said she would have been out walking around the time of the attempted abduction had it not been for the cold.

"It’s sad but I’m also really impressed that the kids know what to do. That this girl was so brave. She closed the door on the guys," she said, stunned.

Takoma Park police said a gray minivan with two men inside approached an 8-year-old who was near the corner of Elm and Pine Avenues. Police say she was waiting for her father to take her to school.

The Takoma Park spokesperson said the passenger of the van then opened the door, and according to the girl, said, "come to my house. I’ve got candy.”

That's when we're told the girl pushed the door and ran back inside and there’s more.

“I thought it was very impressive how much she could remember in the brief encounter for being so young. But it’s really helpful," said Cathy Plevy, the Takoma Park spokesperson.

The 8-year-old told police the man who opened the door had a flower tattoo on his left hand, was light brown complexion with hazel eyes, wore a hoop nose ring and also had a pimple by his left eye.

“It is such good identifying marks that someone probably knows who this person is," Plevy added.

“I’m just so glad that the schools and parents are giving their kids the right direction but I’m still really shocked. I wouldn't consider that possibility...that a child would be grabbed here at this spot," she Parker.

Police said the gray minivan was last seen driving away towards John Nevins Andrews School. They’re asking anyone who may have seen this vehicle or anyone with surveillance cameras in the area – businesses or homes, to contact them at (301) 270-1100.

We're told the minivan also had dents under the rear passenger side window and may have had D.C. tags. The driver was only identified as a male.

Takoma Park police planned to have officers at all of their schools for dismissal Tuesday. A Montgomery County Public Schools spokesperson also said they'll be sending their kids home with a community letter and tips on how to get to-and-from school safely.

