79-year-old Takoma Park man dead after being hit by car

TAKOMA PARK, MD. (WUSA9) - A 79-year-old Takoma Park man is dead after being hit by a car Wednesday night, Montgomery County police said.

The crash happened around 7:49 p.m. on New Hampshire Ave. at Larch Avenue, authorities stated. According to the investigation, a 2004 Cadillac Escalade, driven by a 72-year-old Takoma Park man, was going south on New Hampshire Ave. The car hit a pedestrian was going eastbound on Larch Avenue across the intersection.

Police identified the pedestrian as 79-year-old James Sexton Byrne of Takoma Park. He was taken to the hospital where he died from his injuries.

The incident remains under investigation.

Anyone with information regarding this collision is asked to contact the Collision Reconstruction Unit at 240-773-6620.

