1 Red Line Metro shooting suspect in custody, others still on the loose

(Photo: Metro Transit Police)

TAKOMA PARK, MD. (WUSA9) - One suspect is in custody after a shooting that happened on the Red Line Sunday afternoon, Metro Transit Police. Two other suspects are still on the loose.

PREVIOUS: Police warn Silver Spring residents after shooting on Red Line

Authorities said one suspect had been arrested overnight.

The shooting happened around 3 p.m. just before the Takoma Metro Station. Police said the teenager who was shot was able to get out at that station and get help.

A Metro Transit Police spokesperson said the three people involved got off the southbound train, jumped onto an opposite Red Line train headed back north and got off at the Silver Spring Metro Station.

The teenager who was shot remains in the hospital.

UPDATE: MTPD has a suspect in custody re Takoma shooting. Arrested overnight in Prince George's Co. Addl info TBA later this morning. #wmata — Metro Transit Police (@MetroTransitPD) August 7, 2017

© 2017 WUSA-TV