1 person hospitalized after shooting in metro; police searching for suspects

WUSA 5:26 PM. EDT August 06, 2017

TAKOMA PARK, MD - Metro Transit Police and Maryland Police are investigating a shooting on a Red Line train. 

The shooting happened on a red line train between Takoma and Silver Spring around 3 p.m.

The victim was shot in the abdomen and transported to the hospital.

Police released a photo of three suspects exiting the Silver Spring Metro Station. They said the men might be armed and dangerous. If you see any of these suspects, call 911. 

The Red Line will be single tracking between Takoma and Silver Spring because of an ongoing police investigation at Takoma. Expect delays in both directions. 

