1 person hospitalized after shooting in metro; police searching for suspects

TAKOMA PARK, MD - Metro Transit Police and Maryland Police are investigating a shooting on a Red Line train.

The shooting happened on a red line train between Takoma and Silver Spring around 3 p.m.

The victim was shot in the abdomen and transported to the hospital.

Police released a photo of three suspects exiting the Silver Spring Metro Station. They said the men might be armed and dangerous. If you see any of these suspects, call 911.

Takoma update: LOOKOUT for 3 individuals considered persons of interest. Poss armed/dangerous. Call 911 or 202-962-2121 w/info. #wmata pic.twitter.com/qlQesXZIFo — Metro Transit Police (@MetroTransitPD) August 6, 2017

Takoma update 2: The persons of interest exited Metro at Silver Spring Station. If seen, call 911. Additional photo here. #wmata pic.twitter.com/s4D8ZzCMlV — Metro Transit Police (@MetroTransitPD) August 6, 2017

The Red Line will be single tracking between Takoma and Silver Spring because of an ongoing police investigation at Takoma. Expect delays in both directions.

Red Line: Trains are single tracking between Takoma & Silver Spring due to a police investigation at Takoma. Expect delays in both directio — Metrorail Info (@Metrorailinfo) August 6, 2017

