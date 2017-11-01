WUSA
1 injured after car crashes into tree in Takoma Park

WUSA 6:23 AM. EDT November 02, 2017

TAKOMA PARK, MD. (WUSA9) - One person is being treated for injuries after their car crashed into a tree in Takoma Park late Wednesday night, Montgomery County Fire Department said.

Officials said the single car crash happened on Carroll Ave and Park Ave. around 11:20 p.m. The person was pinned inside the car and had to be extricated. 

According to officials the person has serious injuries. 

