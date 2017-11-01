1 injured after car crashes into tree in Takoma Park

(Photo: Takoma Park VFD‏)

TAKOMA PARK, MD. (WUSA9) - One person is being treated for injuries after their car crashed into a tree in Takoma Park late Wednesday night, Montgomery County Fire Department said.

Officials said the single car crash happened on Carroll Ave and Park Ave. around 11:20 p.m. The person was pinned inside the car and had to be extricated.

According to officials the person has serious injuries.

U/D Takoma Park. One pt extricated. Squad 1 clearing momentarily. pic.twitter.com/rkOoRtccKC — Hyattsville VFD (@HyattsvilleVFD) November 2, 2017

© 2017 WUSA-TV