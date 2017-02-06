Syrian family reunited after travel ban

WASHINGTON (WUS9) - A long week comes to an end for many families separated by President Trump's immigration order.

Emotional scenes have been playing out in airports across the country, including right here in our D.C. Metro area.



Only this time, even a MedStar doctor was caught up in the immigration ban controversy.

The 29-year-old doctor got separated from his wife over the past week. The family says Nabila Alhaffar was stopped at Dulles due to the President’s Executive Order. She was then forced to return to where she flew from. A close friend says she still faced trouble trying to buy a ticket even after the temporary stay was ordered.

Alhaffar was hugging a relative. She had just arrived at Dulles from JFK when her husband snuck behind her. As soon as they locked arms, the 26-year-old did not want to let go.



Her mother is sick with cancer. Alhaffar says she was visiting that mother when while on her way back from Qatar, she got stuck.

"I thought that maybe I would not see my husband again,” Alhaffar said after wiping tears from her eyes.

The two are Syrian immigrants. Nabila's husband, Dr. Muhamad Alhaj Moustafa, specializes in Internal Medicine at MedStar's Washington Hospital Center. He said they've been married and living in Falls Church, Va. for about two years now.



Wasim Entabi is the new family friend who coordinated and at one pointed threaten to sue for Nabila's return.

"This is a horrible injustice that has hurt this family. Good family,” said Entabi, who told WUSA9 he first connected with Alhaffar after learning about her situation on a Northern Virginia social app.

"They targeted the wrong people. We are good people here. We are working, we are paying our taxes,” said Alhaj Moustafa.

Muhamad Alhaj Moustafa, said this speaking about health care workers, especially. According to the migration policy institute, seven years ago those foreign born made up about 16% percent of all health care workers in a field that continues to grow.



After a weekend of tweeting, President Trump defended the ban once more on Monday.

"We need strong programs so that people that love us and want to love our country and will end up loving our country, are allowed in,” said the President.

"We came from Syria, we came from a war zone and now here. We came from freedom. We came for future and hope. We thought we lost it for a week but we have it again,” said Alhaj Moustafa.

The stage is set for a courtroom showdown on Tuesday over President Trump's travel ban.

A Federal Appeals court will decide whether that ban on travelers from seven mostly Muslim countries will remain on hold or be reinstated. On Friday, the order was halted nationwide. Over the weekend the Justice Department tried, but failed, to get the order reinstated.



Some believe the matter will go up to the United States Supreme Court.

