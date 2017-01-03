Swearing in senators, Joe Biden steals the spotlight

WASHINGTON, DC: U.S. Vice President Joe Biden takes a selfie with Claire Blumenthal, daughter of U.S. Sen. Richard Blumenthal (D-CT), following a reenacted swearing in ceremony at the U.S. Capitol January 3, 2017 in Washington, DC. (Photo: Aaron P. Bernstein, 2017 Getty Images)

WASHINGTON (WUSA9) - Next week, President Obama will deliver a nationally-televised farewell address to the country. Awarded no such goodbye spotlight, on Tuesday Vice President Joe Biden took the opportunity of swearing in new senators to seize one for himself.

As he has on congressional opening days-past, Biden kissed, joked, flirted, hugged, and charmed his way through the ceremonial swearing-ins of 34 senators.

Their families got most of the attention.

“You know you married way up, man,” the vice president told California Senator Kamala Harris’ husband. “You know that, right?”

The mother of freshman Nevada Senator Catherine Cortez Masto also got the full Biden treatment.

“Mom... I want to know what you’re drinking! God, you look like her sister,” Biden remarked. “Jesus, God.”

The VP seemed most enamored with the children and grandchildren who crossed his path. He warmly greeted Senator Maggie Hassan’s son Ben, who has cerebral palsy, and smiled sheepishly after Senator Richard Burr’s young granddaughter deftly dodged a kiss he tried to plant on her cheek.

Biden has taken criticism for being overly handsy or flirtatious in the past.

PREVIOUS: President Obama to deliver farewell address on Jan. 10

Tuesday, even Republicans saluted the outgoing, exuberant, vice president.

“He’s just a guy who’s very passionate and dedicated to public service and, you know, has committed his entire life to trying to make a difference,” Republican Senator John Thune told Buzzfeed. “We disagree on a lot of things, but I appreciate him and the way in which he approaches the job, the fun he has with it. And it’s always fun to have him here when we’re doing this.”