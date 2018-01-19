Suspects drive into DC 7-Eleven, steal ATM

(Photo: Mark Bost)

WASHINGTON (WUSA9) - Police are searching for suspects who drove into a D.C. 7-Eleven store and then stole an ATM machine early Friday morning.

The incident happened around 1:55 a.m. at a 7-Eleven store located in the 200 block of Cedar Street, D.C. police said.

Authorities said the investigation shows that a blue Ford pickup truck backed up onto the sidewalk in front of the store and then rammed through the front window. Two other suspects ran inside of the store and picked up the ATM machine.

The suspects got back into the truck and fled westbound on Cedar Street.

Police found the pickup truck only minutes later at the intersection of Piney Branch Road and Dahlia Street.

The investigation shows that the truck had been stolen on Wednesday.

Police found parts of the ATM machine at Piney Branch Road and Eastern Avenue, in Northwest.

According to authorities the suspects are described as African American males, wearing all black clothing and black face masks.

The Metropolitan Police Department is asking anyone with information about this offense to contact our Command Information Center at 202-727-9099.

