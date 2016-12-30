Suspect sought in 1999 Prince George's Co. rape case

Richard Taylor

CAPITOL HEIGHTS, MD (WUSA9) - Detective in Prince Georges County are looking for a rape suspect they say has alluded them for almost two decades.

Police are looking for Richard Cedric Taylor, 44, who is accused of raping a then 15-year-old girl in Capitol Heights, Md.

Police say the rape happened in June 6th, 1999 when the victim was socializing with mutual friends and Taylor who she did not know. They go on to say the victim agreed to a ride home with Taylor, but instead was taken to an empty apartment on Cindy Lane, where she was raped.

Taylor has a lengthy criminal record and goes by several aliases, including Damion Taylor, Demetrius Taylor and Michael Scott. DNA linked Taylor to the rape in September, but when detectives went to look for him, they couldn't find him.

"If he felt bad, he wouldn't have done it in the first place so i don't think he'll turn himself in," said neighbor James Wright.

Police feel strongly that Taylor is still in the Maryland area. If you have any information on his whereabouts, call Prince George's County Police.