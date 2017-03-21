Suspect sought after NE DC stabbing

Crime scene (Photo: AP)

WASHINGTON (WUSA9) - Police are searching for a suspect after a stabbing in Northeast, D.C. Tuesday afternoon.

The stabbing happened at Kenilworth Aquatic Gardens in Northeast. Police say the search for the suspect extends from the Gardens all the way to Bladensburg Waterfront Park.

The condition of the victim is unknown at this time.

We will update this story when more information becomes available.

