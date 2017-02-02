Suspect in DC mansion murders to be in court Friday

Daron Wint

WASHINGTON (WUSA9) - It's a crime that still commands headlines.

The horrific murders of an entire family and their housekeeper inside a D.C. Mansion.

Daron Wint is the man police say was responsible for the crime.

On Friday morning, he's going back to court.

On May 14, 2015, police say Wint invaded the D.C. mansion, held four people overnight and slaughtered them. Wint allegedly ordered a pizza while he was holding the family hostage.

The victims were identified as Savaas and Amy Savopoulos, their 10-year-old son Phillip and the family housekeeper Vera Figueroa.

At 11:30 a.m. Friday, they'll try to set a trial date again. Once it begins, prosecutors say the trial could last up to six weeks.

RELATED STORIES:

DNA found on more than 100 items in D.C. mansion for murder case

One year later, police still searching for Savopoulos accomplices

(© 2017 WUSA)