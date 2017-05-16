Suspect in custody after jumping bike rack at White House

WASHINGTON (WUSA9) - A suspect is in custody after the Secret Service says the individual jumped the bike rack at the White House Tuesday afternoon.
The suspect jumped the bike rack along the North Fence Line of Pennsylvania Avenue.
No further information has been released at this time.
We will update this story when more information becomes available.
RELATED STORIES:
3 White House security breaches in 8 days
White House lockdown lifted after possible fence jumper
Man charged after attempted White House fence jump
© 2017 WUSA-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs