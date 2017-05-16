Suspect in custody after jumping bike rack at White House

A security fence is seen around the perimeter of the White House in Washington, DC, March 18, 2017. (Photo: SAUL LOEB, This content is subject to copyright.)

WASHINGTON (WUSA9) - A suspect is in custody after the Secret Service says the individual jumped the bike rack at the White House Tuesday afternoon.

The suspect jumped the bike rack along the North Fence Line of Pennsylvania Avenue.

No further information has been released at this time.

