Police lights at night (generic image) (Photo: Getty Images)

BOWIE, MD (WUSA9) - A suspect fled after police say a victim was shot in the stomach on Monday.

The shooting happened on Elder Oaks Blvd. in Bowie, Md.

Police say the suspect fled the scene in a blue Dodge Charger.

No further information has been released at this time.

(© 2017 WUSA)