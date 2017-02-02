Suspect arrested in Md. pharmacy robbery

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (WUSA) -- Police arrested a suspect in a CVS robbery Thursday morning. They unsure at this time if the person is linked to other pharmacy robberies in Maryland.

According to Montgomery County police a person was took into custody after a robbery that happened at 4:15 a.m. at the CVS located at 12359 Georgia Ave in Silver Spring.

Other robberies at pharmacies happened last week, according to police.

Three armed robberies were reported on January 26 at a CVS pharmacy in Bethesda, a Rite Aid in Silver Spring and a CVS in Silver Spring.

Police believe all three robberies were linked.

Anyone with information about this suspect or these robberies is asked to call the Major Crimes Division at 240-773-5070. Those who wish to remain anonymous may call Crimes Solvers of Montgomery County toll-free at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477). Crime Solvers will pay a cash reward of up to $10,000 for information provided to them that leads to an arrest in this case.

