Support growing for SE DC business in need of help

WASHINGTON (WUSA9) - An Anacostia business that was forced to shut down because of busted pipes and flooding is getting some relief.

Capitol Hill Crab Cakes closed more than one week ago after freezing temperatures made pipes bust wide open.

The restaurant owners said his landlord is refusing to pay to fix the problem, his insurance won’t pay, and he is left to foot the bill.

People showed up at the Anacostia Arts Center for a Capitol Hill Crab Cakes Benefit Brunch to support Chef Horatio Davis.

“My doors have been closed for a little bit over a week now,” Davis said.

WUSA9 sat down with Davis last week and discovered his lease makes him responsible for electrical and plumbing problems, but he said the leak was traced to a unit upstairs which he is not responsible for.

“The owner still not going to do what he is going to do,” Davis said. “The only change is that I just got to pay for it. That’s all.”

“This is his means of income,” Dominique Lark said. “If you have a family to support, you have to ask the community for help.”

Davis, a father of two young children, shared his story on Go Fund Me and raised more than $6,000 in ten days.

He hoped the brunch benefit will put him one step closer to opening again.

“We’ve got to make sure they’re able to survive even calamities like having a pipe burst,” Eric Dana Williams said.

“Hard times come. That can’t be the end all be all for us because if we don’t help each other who else will,” Brian Smithen told WUSA9.

“It just shows at that one moment that you think nobody cares, the community shows you that they care,” Davis explained.

Capitol Hill Crab Cakes was opened more than two years ago.

WUSA9 has tried reaching out to the landlord for comment for one week, but no phone calls have been returned.



