Superintendent doesn't want focus on immigration status in HS rape case

ROCKVILLE, MD (WUSA9) - Two students are behind bars after being charged for raping a 14-year-old girl at Rockville High School.

The 18-year-old charged with rape is undocumented and police say both of the teenagers recently arrived from Central America.

RELATED: ICE: Md. high school rape suspect entered US illegally

On Tuesday, the superintendent spoke about the attack for the first time. He said by law, the schools do not know any students' immigration status.

While the superintendent agrees this is one of the worst incidents that could happen on a high school campus, he also says he doesn't want this violent and disturbing attack to become political.

The 17 and 18-year-old are charged with raping the 14-year-old girl in a boys bathroom stall in a remote part of high school. The superintendent says it happened early in the morning.

As news gets out that 18-year-old Henry Sanchez is an undocumented student, Dr. Smith says he wants the focus to remain on what happened and security moving forward, not someone's citizenship.

School officials say they are working with security resource officers and police to make sure there is heightened security and more protocols in place to ensure this doesn't happen again.

