Prince George's teen missing since Friday

SUITLAND, MD. (WUSA9) - Seventeen-year-old William Leach has been missing since Friday, March 3.

Prince George's County police are hoping the public can help them find the missing teen.

William was last seen in the 5600 block of Regency Park Court in Suitland, Md. around 9 a.m. on Friday.

He's described as an African American male, 5-foot-5 and 145 pounds. He may be in need of medication.



Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call the Prince George’s County Police Department’s Regional Investigation Division – Central Region at (301) 772-4911.

