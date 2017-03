(Photo: Prince George's County police)

SUITLAND, MD. (WUSA9) - Police need your help finding a missing 14-year-old girl from Suitland, Md., who was last seen on Thursday.

Janae Danyelle White was last seen in the 2600 block of Brooks Drive, according to Prince George's County police.

She is described to be 5'4" tall and 100 pounds heavy.

© 2017 WUSA-TV