11-year-old in critical condition after being struck by car

SUITLAND, MD. (WUSA9) - An 11-year-old was taken to the hospital in critical condition after she was hit by a car in Suitland, Md., officials said.

The incident happened around 9 a.m. on Pennsylvania Ave. at Brooks Dr. Police said the girl was walking, but it is unclear if she was in a crosswalk.

The driver stayed on scene, police said.

Eastbound Pennsylvania Ave. is closed between Brooks Dr. and Silver Hill Rd. due to the accident.



