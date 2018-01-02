WUSA
11-year-old in critical condition after being struck by car

Hawa Konte, WUSA 11:20 AM. EST January 02, 2018

SUITLAND, MD. (WUSA9) - An 11-year-old was taken to the hospital in critical condition after she was hit by a car in Suitland, Md., officials said. 

The incident happened around 9 a.m. on Pennsylvania Ave. at Brooks Dr. Police said the girl was walking, but it is unclear if she was in a crosswalk. 

The driver stayed on scene, police said. 

Eastbound Pennsylvania Ave. is closed between Brooks Dr. and Silver Hill Rd. due to the accident. 
 

