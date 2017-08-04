Suicide rate hit 40-year peak among older teen girls in 2015

Educational and Creative composition with the message Stop Suicide (Photo: filipefrazao)

Suicide rates among teenage girls are at a 40-year high.

According the latest analysis from the Centers for Disease Control, the suicide rate for girls aged 15-19 years old doubled from 2007 to 2015 and grew by more than 30 percent for boys aged 15-19 years old.

The data speaks to a disturbing, national trend.

“These numbers are absolutely staggering. When you look at rates of any disease, illness going up so dramatically…this is huge. Absolutely terrifying and stunning to look at,” said McLean, Virginia l Psychiatrist Dr. Cathy McCarthy.

What’s behind this trend? Many experts point to the increasing pressure and presence of social media. Teenagers may find it difficult to escape from potential attacks or viewing what their peers are saying.

"A lot of times with social media, people go home and they're still talking about the issue that happened during the day. And there's no longer a place of refuge," said Anna Sargeant, a rising senior at McLean High School.

"People don't think they can reach out. And there's no sense of community anymore," said Piper Gaudet, also a rising senior at McLean.

"I feel like social media has definitely negatively impacted a lot of people. It always shows you the highlights of people's lives. Everyone else's life seem so much better than your own life," said Leah Horan, a rising junior at McLean.

Knowing the risk factors and protective factors identified by the Suicide Prevention Recourse Center can be helpful.

