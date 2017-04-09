Students walk for girls' worldwide education equality

(Photo: WUSA9's Michael Quander) (Photo: Quander, Michael)

WASHINGTON (WUSA9) - The group was small, but they marched with power.

“In solidarity with girls who go to great lengths to be able to get to school,” said Lauren Beeslee, the president of She's The First at American University.

The young ladies involved in the walk are members of the organization aimed at helping girls in low-income nations who will be the first in their families to graduate from high school.

“There are girls all over the world who are literally denied the basic right to an education,” Beeslee said. “Something that people in this country and countries like in the west take for granted every single day.”

Organizers said girls living in struggling countries face major obstacles to education – such as poverty, dangerous walks to school, and emphasis on early marriage and traditional roles in their cultures.

“A lot of these girls grow up believing that they can't do it, that they're not going to be allowed to do it ,” one member said.

“It means so much because we want to be able to support these girls,” Kathryn Scavuzzo said.

The students not only pledged to walk 10,000 steps a day but raised more than $2,500.

It takes about $400 to sponsor one girl per year through the group’s parent organization.

“They go on and they want to be doctors, and they want to be lawyers, and they go on and they give back to their communities,” Beeslee said.

The group is accepting donations throughout the month of April.

One hundred percent of the proceeds go to helping the girls the chapter sponsors.

