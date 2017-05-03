Students safe after school bus crash in Bethesda area

BETHESDA, MD. (WUSA9) - No injuries have been reported after a school bus and two other vehicles crashed in the Bethesda area Wednesday morning, Montgomery County police said.

The crash happened on River Road at Breaburn Pkwy, according to authorities.

A school bus and two other vehicles were involved in the crash. Officials said no injuries were reported and a replacement bus was ordered for the students.

