Student reportedly makes online threat against DC high school

WASHINGTON (WUSA9) - A student reportedly made threats against Eastern High School via social media on Monday.

D.C. Public Schools released the following statement:

"The safety of our students and staff is our number one priority. Following security and emergency protocols, DCPS immediately notified the Metropolitan Police Department. This threat was taken very seriously, was quickly resolved with minimal disruption, and is being treated as an isolated incident. We continue to work with proper authorities in monitoring these types of social media postings, and we will remain vigilant in maintaining student and staff safety."

No further information has been released at this time.

