Strong winds causes damage throughout DMV

WASHINGTON (WUSA9) - There was miserable and dangerous weather in the DMV on Monday. Strong winds were to blame for damage all over Montgomery County.

In Rockville, a large tree crashed through a home on Lionel Lane near Kemper Street.



"The damage is terrible. I know the people who live there and I'm sorry they have damage," said a neighbor, Ron Slevo.

Thankfully, the homeowners were not home at the time.

Six miles away in Colesville, a large pine tree fell on power lines. Smoke could be seen billowing from Delford Avenue near Two Farm Drive.

"I'm going to go around the other way to get to my house. I just came back from shopping and found this," said resident Charlotte Rest.

Fourteen miles away in Bethesda, another tree toppled over. It knocked down wires on Green Tree Road near Fernwood Road.

The destruction closed down the road and forced drivers to find alternative routes.

"It's crazy. It's cold one day and rainy the next day. It's really weird yeah my dog is scared of it," said resident Joan Mackie.

MORE WEATHER STORIES:

Rain, heavy at times, and strong winds

Live radar

(© 2017 WUSA)