Street Closures: March for Science

WASHINGTON (WUSA9) - The Metropolitan Police Department and the Department of Transportation has informed the public about the upcoming street closures for the 2017 March for Science. The rally will take place on Saturday, April 22, 2017 on the National Mall, between 15th Street, Northwest and 17th Street, Northwest.

The following streets will be closed from approximately 6:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

· Constitution Avenue, NW, from 18th Street to 14th Street, NW

· 17th Street, NW, between Independence and New York Ave, NW

· 15th Street, NW, between Independence and Pennsylvania Avenue, NW

· Madison Drive, NW, from14th Street to 15th Street, NW

· Jefferson Drive, NW, from 14th Street to 15th Street, NW

· Raul Wallenberg Place, NW, from Maine Avenue to Independence Avenue, NW

The following rolling street closures will begin at approximately 2:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. Constitution Avenue NW from 18th Street NW TO 3RD Street NW (onto US Capitol jurisdiction)

Motorists traveling in the area of this event may experience delays and should consider alternative routes, if possible. The Metropolitan Police Department and the District Department of Transportation would like to remind motorists to pay full attention whenever operating any motor vehicle and to be mindful of heavy pedestrian traffic that may be associated with special events. These street closings are subject to change without notice based upon unanticipated events and prevailing conditions.

