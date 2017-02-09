Storm track was never good for DC snow

NEW YORK, NY - FEBRUARY 9: A man walks his dog in the snow in Washington Square Park, February 9, 2017 in New York City. (Photo: Drew Angerer, 2017 Getty Images)

WASHINGTON (WUSA) - With temperatures in the 70s on Tuesday and Wednesday, the first consecutive 70º weather in February since 2011, the odds of us seeing snow the following day seemed low. But the atmosphere in February is more likely to support snow than 70s. The cold was available, but it just didn't get here before the bulk of the moisture left.



The bigger problem for snow this time was the storm track and timing of the storm to deepen. Thursday's storm track was just a little too far north and the storm deepened just a little too far east of us to do much. For areas from eastern Pennsylvania into New England, this was quite a snow storm.



A FEW SNOW TOTALS FROM 2-9-17:

LUDLOW, MA 18.0"

BLOOMFIELD, CT 17.0"

SPRINGFIELD, MA 16.0"

RINDGE, NH 15.0"

MANCHESTER, CT 14.0"

PLAINVIEW, NY 13.0"

NEWTOWN, CT 12.0"

BERWICK, ME 12.0"

FLINTON, PA 11.0"

CENTRAL PARK, NY 9.0"

WOODFORD, VT 9.0"

GREENE, RI 8.0"



There were also wind gusts along the coastal areas between 50 and 70 mph!

For the DC region to get a big snow storm, the track needs to be farther south to begin with and the storm needs to deepen sooner, so when we get a storm that starts to intensify over Cape Hatteras, that's a sweet spot for us. In these cases, we can see a foot or more downtown DC with 2 to 3 feet in some of our northern and western suburbs!





