Stores expect rush of holiday gift returns

WASHINGTON (WUSA9) - With all the gift giving this season, it's likely you have received one or two gifts you weren't crazy about, which is why this will be the busiest week for returns.

Walmart in Vienna, Virginia was closed on Christmas Day but reopened Monday at 6 a.m. The customer service line is expected to be busy all week.

RELATED: Know the store rules before returning that gift

Return policies:

At Walmart, most items can be returned for up to 90 days. However, there is an exception. For electronics, such as televisions, cameras, computers, a 15 or 30 day return policy is standard. That deadline has been extended to mid or late January this holiday season, depending on the item. Target has a similar return policy.

If you got a gift from Amazon.com, you have until Jan. 31 to return it.

If you don't have a receipt, no problem. Walmart will still accept many items.

Target can look up your receipt.

It's best to call a store ahead and find out or look up the return policy online.



