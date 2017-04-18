Steve Stephens dead: 'We have closure'

CLEVELAND -- It’s over.

Steve Stephens is dead.

“We have closure,” Cleveland Mayor Frank Jackson said early Tuesday afternoon.

Stephens was at the center of a nationwide manhunt after police say he killed 74-year-old Robert Godwin, Sr. on Easter Sunday at 695 East 93rd Street.

Video of the murder was posted on Facebook.

Nearly 48 hours after the Cleveland murder, Stephens' white Ford Fusion was spotted in a McDonald's parking lot in Erie, Pa. When police received the tip, they responded to the scene where a brief pursuit began.

Stephens took his own life as officers approached the vehicle, according to Cleveland Police Chief Calvin Williams.

“We are grateful to the people that gave this tip,” he said.

