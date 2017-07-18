Woman says she was sickened by Va. Chipotle

Beth Oteyza is one of more than a dozen people who say they got sick after eating at a Sterling Chipotle. Oteyza and her daughter visited the fast-casual restaurant at 21031 Tripleseven Rd. Just 24 hours later, she was in the emergency room. Her daughter

WUSA 11:11 PM. EDT July 18, 2017

TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories