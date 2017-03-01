Two men stabbed in shopping center parking lot in Sterling

STERLING, Va. (WUSA9) -- Two men were stabbed in a parking lot in Sterling early Wednesday morning, Loudoun County Sheriff's Office said.

The stabbing happened in the 46900 block of Community Plaza around 2 a.m., officials said.

Two men were stabbed by an unknown suspect. Both victims were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, officials said.

The suspect was seen leaving the area in an unknown vehicle. It is not clear at this time what led to the stabbing.

Officials say there is no indication of any threat to the community.

Anyone with any information regarding this case is asked to contact Detective A. Perry of the Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division at 703-777-0475.

