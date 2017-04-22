Truck driver loses control, crashes into Va. home

STERLING, VA (WUSA9) - A freightliner flatbed truck driver was charged after losing control of the vehicle and crashing into a home in Sterling, Virginia Friday evening.

Around 6:20 p.m., police say the truck driver, 41-year-old Joshua Ritter of Glenn Burnie, Md., was traveling through the intersection at Haley Bird Drive and City Boulevard when he lost control.

Ritter hit the curb went through the median and continued off the roadway. Then the truck crashed into a house in the 45000 block of Wellesley Terrace in the Parc Dulles Apartment Homes.

Ritter was transported to Inova Loudoun Hospital for treatment of minor injuries. He was charged with reckless driving.

No one at the residence was injured.



