Teacher accused of being intoxicated, having alcohol at school

(Photo: Loudoun Co. Sheriff's Office)

STERLING, VA (WUSA9) - A teacher in Loudoun County was possibly drunk and had an open bottle of alcohol inside a middle school, the sheriff’s office reported Friday.

At 8:40 a.m., personnel at Sterling Middle School suspected Megan Debo, 29, was intoxicated and contacted a Loudoun Sheriff’s Office school resource officer.

The officer determined Debo drove to school and had alcohol on school property, the sheriff’s office said.

Debo is charged with DUI and possessing or drinking an alcoholic beverage in a public school or on school grounds while class is in session.

She's being held on a $2,000 bond.

