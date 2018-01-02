Suspected Sterling ISIS supporter due in court

Suspected ISIS supporter, Sean Andrew Duncan is expected to appear in federal court later Tuesday. Investigators say Duncan, who is from Sterling, Va. was researching how to plan his own attack.

Duncan is charged with tampering with evidence.

The FBI raided his Sterling home on Friday.

When agents got to his home Duncan ran out the back with a thumb drive and memory card he destroyed, according to investigators.

They say he was trying to stop their investigation into him.

According to court documents, a relative reported him to the FBI last year. The family member told the FBI that Duncan had converted to Islam and may have been radicalized.

