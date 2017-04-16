Many celebrate Passover dinner to come together

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
What caused Six Flags America roller coaster to stop
-
Couple booted from United flight in Houston
-
WUSA Breaking News
-
Mom of 4 dies from brain aneurysm
-
Giraffe Birth Facts
-
Man arrested for fatal hit and run in Fairfax Co.
-
5-year-old killed in freak accident at Sun Dial restaurant
-
2017 White House Easter Egg Roll
-
Prince George's Co. teachers sound off about misconduct allegations
-
April gives birth
More Stories
-
Cleveland Police investigating shooting posted to…Apr 16, 2017, 4:03 p.m.
-
Jewish dinner takes place at Muslim mosque on Easter SundayApr 16, 2017, 10:54 p.m.
-
Costs near $1 million for church debris cleanupApr 16, 2017, 6:55 p.m.