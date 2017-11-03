WUSA
Loudoun Co. teacher arrested for having inappropriate relationship with student

WUSA 5:24 PM. EDT November 03, 2017

STERLING, VA (WUSA9) - A teacher from Loudoun County was arrested on Friday for having an inappropriate relationship with a student. 

Andrew A. Robison, 29, of Centreville, Va. has been charged with with two counts of indecent liberties by a custodian. 

Robison is a science teacher at Potomac Falls High School in Sterling, Va. 

Police say he allegedly has a relationship with a juvenile student and has been charged with two incidents in July 2017. The incidents occurred in Ashburn, Va. at the student's house and a park. 

Robison is being held without bond. 

