Lawsuit filed against Va. Chipotle after Norovirus outbreak

STERLING, VA (WUSA9) - Two Loudoun County residents filed lawsuits against Chipotle for allegedly becoming sick after eating at the restaurant chain's Sterling location.
Over 130 people reported becoming ill after eating at the Sterling Chipotle causing the site to close on July 17.
Two people reported positive for Norovirus.
Company officials said an employee at the restaurant was contagious with the virus but came to work anyway.
