Jewish dinner takes place at Muslim mosque on Easter Sunday

STERLING, VA (WUSA9) - The doors open and all that can be heard is singing.

A Jewish Passover dinner called the Seder tells the story of how the Israelites escaped discrimination, persecution and slavery in Egypt. Hurunn Essa Fariad said she and her daughters know discrimination.

"They had some people say some really bad things about to them at Reston town center so they ended up taking off their hijab,” she said. “My eldest always tells me, 'Mom take it off, because I don't want something happening to you.’"

Fariad was part of this Jewish-Muslim Passover Seder, bringing together different faiths, even Christians, inside the ADAMS Center Mosque.

"We love our country and we want to continue to help it thrive and become even more prosperous and at the same time, we want to welcome everyone and that's something that the Jewish community has been in the leadership of, in welcoming the stranger," said the ADAMS Center Mosuq Chairman, RiZwan Jaka. "I think this year, we felt it was especially important just because the Jewish community, the Muslim community, immigrants and refugees have been target of uh, terrible vitriol and hatred, more than ever before,” said another.

It's a tradition these two Muslim and Jewish leaders have been hosting for a decade now. Only this year, they also included immigrant and refugee activists.

"We aren't resettling Jews anymore and we aren't rescuing Jews anymore. We're taking our Jewish values out to the world so yes, the Passover message, which is a message of being refugees in the desert resonates completely with what's happening with the Federal government now and trying to close the doors on refugees," said Ann Cohen.

Cohen works to relocate refugees. This was her first Seder.

It was Fariad's first Seder. The group shared their concerns and common goals.

"Pretty much the whole idea is to showcase the love and support that we as human beings have for one another and that's so important,” Fariad said. “I feel like we don't do that as much as we should.”

