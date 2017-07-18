Health inspection history for Sterling Chipotle

Sign on the door of Chipotle, 21031 Tripleseven Road in Sterling, Virginia, July 18. 2017 (Photo: WUSA9, WUSA)

STERLING, Va (WUSA*9)--The Chipotle restaurant that opted to temporarily close because customers reported they fell sick after eating there has racked up health inspection violations in the past.

A WUSA9 Special Assignment Unit review of Loudoun County Health Department inspection reports for the restaurant at 21031 Tripleseven Road in Sterling, Virginia shows the location has been dinged for nine critical violations since October 2013.

RELATED: Chipotle customer ends up in ER, Va. location cleans up

Health officials found fruit flies at the restaurant in 2014 and 2016. In 2013 and again in 2015, inspectors learned employees or applicants didn’t know the reporting procedures if they were exposed to, or themselves caused, a disease outbreak for food borne illnesses such as Norovirus or E. Coli.

Other violations included keeping ground beef, beans and pork too warm, and leaving the refrigerator open during food preparation.

Health officials last inspected the restaurant in April 2017 and found no violations. The most recent reported violations were found in March 2016.

Chris Arnold, a spokesman for Chipotle, told WUSA*9, Special Assignment Unit reporter, Whitney Wild, Chipotle started putting in place a number of new food safety programs and procedures in 2016 and noted the restaurant has had no critical violations on its last two inspections.

MORE: Chipotle's New Food Safety Programs and Procedures

You don’t have to be an investigative reporter to take a closer look at your favorite restaurants.

Here’s a step-by-step guide with helpful links to some area health departments, so you can check them out for yourself:

VIRGINIA:

Head to the Virginia Department of Health website Hover your mouse over “How Do I” Choose “Check Restaurant Inspections?” Choose a health district (this is your county, such as Alexandria or Loudoun.) On the right side of the screen enter the restaurant name in the “Search establishments” box. You’ll see at least one restaurant pop up in green front on the right hand side. Click the restaurant you want to investigate. Click the inspection report you’d like to view.

WASHINGTON D.C.:

Head to the District of Columbia Department of Health Food Safety and Hygiene Inspection Division webpage Scroll down and click on “Food Establishment Inspection Reports.” On the left side in red font, there is a list of items to search. Click on on “Search Health Inspections.” There are several ways to search such as by establishment, by quadrant, or ward. Once you find a restaurant you want to investigate, click on the inspection you’d like to view. The inspections are listed under the location information and appear in red font.

MARYLAND:

In Montgomery County:

Head to dataMontgomery Click on “Health and Human Services.” Click on “Food Inspections.” Scroll down and click “Explore Data” on the right side of the screen, above the spreadsheet. On the right side of the screen, above the color-coded tabs, enter a restaurant into the search box titled “Find in this dataset.”

In Prince George’s County:

Head to dataPrinceGeorge's Click on “Health and Human Services.” Click on “Food Inspections.” Scroll down and click “Explore Data” on the right side of the screen, above the spreadsheet. On the right side of the screen, above the color-coded tabs, enter a restaurant into the search box titled “Find in this dataset.”

In Anne Arundel County:

Head to the Anne Arundel Department of Health webpage Hover over “Programs and Services.” Scroll down to “Environmental Health.” Hover over “Environmental Health,” then click “Food” on the new list that pops up to the right. Scroll down and click on “Food Facility Inspections.” You can choose either the most recent inspections, or past inspections. Each link appears in blue font. Scroll through the list of restaurants to find the one you’d like to investigate.

© 2017 WUSA-TV