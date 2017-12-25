Friends support Va. deputies shot on Christmas Eve

STERLING, VA (WUSA9) - An online fundraiser for two Loudoun County deputies has raised thousands of dollars just one day after they were shot in the line of duty.

Douglas Johnson Jr., 39, is charged with two counts of attempted capital murder.

The sheriff’s office said deputies were called to a home on Hollow Mountain Place in Sterling because Johnson was fighting his 19-year-old daughter.

RELATED: Man charged with Christmas Eve shooting of 2 Va. deputies

Deputies tried to calm things down when, they said, Johnson disappeared upstairs.

When law enforcement officers tried to arrest him, he reportedly pulled out a gun and shot them.

“Nobody wakes up in the morning and says ‘hey, today is the day I’m going to get shot on the job,’" Ryan Spencer, a retired Loudoun County deputy, said.

Spencer said his friends were the two deputies shot Sunday night in Sterling, but he did not want to reveal their names until the sheriff’s office was ready.

“On Christmas Eve, I mean what more tragic of an incident could we think of than two of our servants of our community being shot?” he said.

Investigators said Johnson pulled the trigger when the deputies tried to arrest him.

One deputy was shot in the arm and the other was hit in the arm and the leg.

A third deputy who was in the home stepped in to help make the arrest.

The deputies are dealing with serious injuries, but they are expected to survive.

“Definitely injuries that will take a serious amount of time for recovery. I would expect it to be months,” Spencer told WUSA9.

IDENTIFIED: The man accused of shooting two @LoudounSheriff deputies is Douglas Johnson Jr. He is charged with two counts of attempted capital murder. He is being held without bond. @wusa9 pic.twitter.com/D2CbiFdh9t — Michael Quander WUSA (@MikeQReports) December 25, 2017

The officers are able to move around and talk, but Spencer says his former colleagues and their families will still need support.

He started a GoFundMe fundraiser that has collected more than $6,000 of the $10,000 goal.

A LCSO spokesperson said the department is aware of the fundraiser and confirmed Spencer is a former deputy who retired earlier this year.

“Whatever they need,” he said. “Doesn’t matter if it’s financial, doesn’t matter if it’s emotional, doesn’t matter if it’s watching your kids. Whatever it is — we’re here to support you.”

A quick search of Johnson’s criminal history showed he had not been charged in the past with anything as serious as his current charges.

If you want to know more about how you can help, CLICK HERE to donate to the fundraiser.

© 2017 WUSA-TV